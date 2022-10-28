Award-winning actor Zola Nombona is Foschini's new brand ambassador

She announced the news on Thursday, saying she is honored to carry the heritage of a brand she loves.

Zola Nombona is the new brand ambassador for Foschini All Women's "Buyel'ekhaya" campaign.

The Mthatha-born actor announced the news on Thursday, saying she is honoured to carry the heritage of a brand she loves.

"From the little girl in Matatiele with a big dream to watching it come true. I am proud to announce that I am the #Foschini brand ambassador," said Nombona.