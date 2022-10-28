Go

Award-winning actor Zola Nombona is Foschini's new brand ambassador

She announced the news on Thursday, saying she is honored to carry the heritage of a brand she loves.

Award-winning actor Zola Nombona is Foschini's new brand ambassador. Picture credit: Instagram
Award-winning actor Zola Nombona is Foschini's new brand ambassador. Picture credit: Instagram
28 October 2022 11:56

Zola Nombona is the new brand ambassador for Foschini All Women's "Buyel'ekhaya" campaign.

The Mthatha-born actor announced the news on Thursday, saying she is honoured to carry the heritage of a brand she loves.

"From the little girl in Matatiele with a big dream to watching it come true. I am proud to announce that I am the #Foschini brand ambassador," said Nombona.

The 30-year-old recently launched her own brand of women's shapewear - Lxve, which aims to drive body positivity by being inclusive of all body shapes and sizes.

The award-winning performer is also well known for her roles in SABC's Intersexions, Mzansi Magic's Lockdown, and most recently, one of South Africa's most popular soapies, Generations.

Fans and friends expressed their excitement for her following the news.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA