Ama Qamata and Sphokuhle nominated for E! 2022 People's Choice Awards
JOHANNESBURG - The nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards have been announced and there is no doubt that South Africans are raising the country's flag high.
Among the nominees in the African Social Star category are TikTok star - Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali and Blood & Water actor - Ama Qamata.
Socialite Khanyi Mbau and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize also made the cut.
The star-studded list spans 40 categories across TV, movies, music and pop culture and includes the biggest celebrities and entertainers of the year.
Voting started on Wednesday and fans can vote 25 times a day, per category until Wednesday, November 9.
Take a look at the full list of the award nominees below:
THE MOVIE OF 2022
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket To Paradise
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
Nope
Death on the Nile
Don't Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Joey King, Bullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin Butler, Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King, Bullet Train
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Zöe Kravitz, The Batman
THE SHOW OF 2022
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey's Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
The People's Choice Awards will air live on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 pm.