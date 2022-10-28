Ama Qamata and Sphokuhle nominated for E! 2022 People's Choice Awards

Among the nominees in the African Social Star category are TikTok star Sphokuhle and Blood & Water actor Ama Qamata.

JOHANNESBURG - The nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards have been announced and there is no doubt that South Africans are raising the country's flag high.

Among the nominees in the African Social Star category are TikTok star - Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali and Blood & Water actor - Ama Qamata.

Socialite Khanyi Mbau and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize also made the cut.

The star-studded list spans 40 categories across TV, movies, music and pop culture and includes the biggest celebrities and entertainers of the year.

Voting started on Wednesday and fans can vote 25 times a day, per category until Wednesday, November 9.

Take a look at the full list of the award nominees below:

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don't Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad Pitt, Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Joey King, Bullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler, Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King, Bullet Train

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey's Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

The People's Choice Awards will air live on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 pm.