All eyes on Social Development Dept to register NPOs to avoid greylisting

According to proposed legislation, all non-profit organisations (NPOs) would be required to register with the department.

CAPE TOWN - Concerns have been raised about the capacity of the Department of Social Development to play its expected role of keeping South Africa off a dreaded global greylist.

According to the proposed legislation, all non-profit organisations (NPOs) will be required to register with the department.

Treasury on Friday responded to the second round of public inputs on two bills aimed at meeting the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force.

Being placed on the task force greylist will make it more costly and difficult for South Africa to engage in cross-border transactions.

The bills are aimed at tightening the law to curb money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The Non-Profit Working Group believes it would be too onerous to require all organisations in this sector to register.

The group’s Nicole Copley is also not convinced that the Department of Social Development is up to the task.

“Those who support this registration under the NPO directorate are vastly underestimating the extent of intervention, improvement, overhaul, staffing, training, systems transplant, funding and time that will be required to get things up to speed in that department.”

The African Christian Democratic Party’s Steve Swart thinks the department will be the weak link in the chain.

“In particular, social development had to be taken to the Constitutional Court to basically just provide social grants. So, to say they will be given additional capacity is not persuasive.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Dion George is unconvinced that it’s necessary for all NPOs to register: “Surely they can be surveilled in another way via an accountable institution such as a bank. We have the FIC [Financial Intelligence Centre]. So, I’m not sure why this registration is necessary.”

The committee will deliberate on each clause of the bills, at a meeting on Tuesday.