Ahead of World Stroke Day, South Africans urged to lead healthier lifestyles

CAPE TOWN - Medical research has shown that two South Africans, on average, suffer a stroke every 10 minutes of every day.

This startling statistic was revealed by the Neurological Association of South Africa (NASA).

Ahead of World Stroke Day being commemorated on Saturday, neurologists have urged people to lead healthier lifestyles by following a balanced diet, having regular exercise, quitting smoking and reducing alcohol intake.

Nasa president, Dr Patty Francis says when a stroke occurs, every second counts.

She shares some tips on what people should do if they or another person presents with these symptoms.

"Any sudden change in balance, any sudden change in eyesight, any sudden change in the symmetry of their face, any sudden weakness of their arm or their leg, or any sudden change in their speech and the ability to find words in their head, please, assume it's a stroke until proven otherwise, and get to your nearest hospital."

Neurology stroke fellow at Groote Schuur Hospital, Doctor Annsureeka Ganesh, explains what an ischemic stroke is.

"An ischemic stroke refers to the most common type of stroke, it's found in about 80-85% of individuals who have a stroke. This refers to a problem with reduced blood flow to the brain usually caused by a clot which stops the blood from flowing normally to the blood vessels and so the brain doesn't get enough of the blood flow and then it doesn't get all the good oxygen and nutrients that it needs to function normally."

Ganesh elaborates on hemorrhagic strokes.



"Essentially, bleeding into the brain. This happens when the blood vessel becomes damaged and it can break or rupture and cause bleeding into the brain."