Accused in German tourist shooting expected to make second court appearance

The Kabokweni Magistrates Court is expected to hear whether or not Joseph Nyalungu intends to apply for bail.

JOHANNESBURG - A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old German tourist is set to make his second appearance in the Kabokweni Magistrates Court on Friday.

Joseph Nyalungu faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

It's alleged that Nyalungu and at least two other suspects ambushed Jörg Schnarr and three other passengers while they were making their way to the Kruger National Park earlier this month.

The Kabokweni Magistrates Court is expected to hear whether or not Nyalungu intends to apply for bail.

Earlier this month, Schnarr and three others were traveling on the Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were allegedly stopped by Nyalungu and two other armed suspects.

It's alleged that Nyalungu and his accomplices instructed Schnarr to open the doors of the vehicle but Schnarr refused.

One of the suspects then allegedly shot Schnarr several times in the upper body, killing him instantly.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency has condemned the crime, saying it dents the province's reputation as a safe and hospitable region for tourists.

The police say they are still on the hunt for two other suspects.