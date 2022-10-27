WC police recover stolen truck with over R2m worth of booze

According to police, a truck transporting the consignment was hijacked in Mfuleni on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have recovered more than R2 million worth of liquor in Cape Town.

According to the police, a truck transporting the consignment was hijacked in Mfuleni on Wednesday.

When police traced the truck, they also uncovered a stolen black Jeep that was reported stolen.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said: “Upon arrival, the members spotted an unknown male offloading the container with a forklift. The members seized the stolen truck, as well as the Jeep and 1,540 cases of liquor. A 43-year-old Chinese male was arrested and will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court once he has been charged.”