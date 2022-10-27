US approached SA authorities over concerns before issuing terror alert
The communique was issued on the embassy's website on Wednesday afternoon, warning that it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area.
JOHANNESBURG - While the government has noted the terror alert issued by the US embassy, Eyewitness News understands that this time around, the Americans had made local authorities aware of its concerns before warning its own citizens of possible danger.
In response to the numerous inquiries the U.S. Mission to South Africa has received, kindly note the safety alert issued earlier today.https://t.co/IiMEIMdM6aUS Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) October 26, 2022
GOVERNMENT NOTES THE US TERROR ALERTPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022
The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US governments standard communication to its citizens.
Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022
Issued by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa