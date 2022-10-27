Go

US approached SA authorities over concerns before issuing terror alert

The communique was issued on the embassy's website on Wednesday afternoon, warning that it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area.

Aerial view of Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
27 October 2022 06:36

JOHANNESBURG - While the government has noted the terror alert issued by the US embassy, Eyewitness News understands that this time around, the Americans had made local authorities aware of its concerns before warning its own citizens of possible danger.

Similar concerns were communicated by the embassy in 2016, with the mission raising concerns of possible attacks in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has told the SABC that the alarm was seemingly not backed up by any evidence.

At a time when South Africa’s trust in its intelligence services is at an all-time low, in comes a threat of a possible terror attack.

The country is divided over the warning from the US embassy and whether its hollowed-out State Security Agency even has a clue of a potential threat.

Eyewitness News understands that following the strong reaction to the USA's previous warning of a potential attack, which never materialised, it has now informed stakeholders in the country of its concerns.

It is understood that government, including organisers of any major events set to take place in Sandton this upcoming weekend, were approached.

The Americans, as per their own laws, have an obligation to alert their own citizens of any imminent danger.

Timeline

