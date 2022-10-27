US approached SA authorities over concerns before issuing terror alert The communique was issued on the embassy's website on Wednesday afternoon, warning that it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area. Sandton

US terror alert JOHANNESBURG - While the government has noted the terror alert issued by the US embassy, Eyewitness News understands that this time around, the Americans had made local authorities aware of its concerns before warning its own citizens of possible danger. The communique was issued on the embassy's website on Wednesday afternoon, warning that it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area. In response to the numerous inquiries the U.S. Mission to South Africa has received, kindly note the safety alert issued earlier today.https://t.co/IiMEIMdM6a US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) October 26, 2022 GOVERNMENT NOTES THE US TERROR ALERT



The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US governments standard communication to its citizens. Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022 Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.



Issued by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022

Similar concerns were communicated by the embassy in 2016, with the mission raising concerns of possible attacks in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has told the SABC that the alarm was seemingly not backed up by any evidence.

At a time when South Africa’s trust in its intelligence services is at an all-time low, in comes a threat of a possible terror attack.

The country is divided over the warning from the US embassy and whether its hollowed-out State Security Agency even has a clue of a potential threat.

Eyewitness News understands that following the strong reaction to the USA's previous warning of a potential attack, which never materialised, it has now informed stakeholders in the country of its concerns.

It is understood that government, including organisers of any major events set to take place in Sandton this upcoming weekend, were approached.

The Americans, as per their own laws, have an obligation to alert their own citizens of any imminent danger.