Treasury awaiting Nersa tariff decision before deciding on Eskom bailout figure

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury says it will have to consider the energy regulator’s tariff hike decision before deciding on the bailout amount for Eskom.

In his medium-term budget, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana committed to servicing some of Eskom’s debt of over R400 billion but has not definitively said how much.

Eskom has exhausted over 90% of its R350 billion guaranteed budget.

This has compelled government to design a new debt relief programme for the utility.

About 78% government’s loan guarantees are tied up in Eskom, making it the largest long–term risk to the economy and the biggest known risk to public finance.

While Godongwana does give a quantum of between R133 billion and over R260 billion which is set aside to cover Eskom’s debt, there is no clear indication yet on exactly how much will be allocated.

"As together with other reforms, we'll ensure that Eskom is sustainable. This programme will allow Eskom to focus on plant performance and capital investment and ensure that it no longer relies on bailouts," Godongwana said.

Treasury says that amount would be informed by the price tag of the funds needed to make the utility viable, as well as the Nersa tariff decision.

The energy regulator is set to determine its tariff hikes for next year in December.

