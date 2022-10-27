State calls for Matshela Koko to be released on R500k bail in Eskom fraud case

Koko was arrested alongside seven others earlier on Thursday including his wife, Mosima Koko, and two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

JOHANNESBURG - The State on Thursday called for R500,000 bail for former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko and varying bail amounts for two other officials, including a businessman.

Koko was arrested alongside seven others earlier on Thursday including his wife, Mosima Koko, and two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

Former South African Local Government Association chief executive Thabo Mokwena, Eskom project director at Kusile Power Station, Hlupheka Sithole, lawyer Johannes Coetzee and businessman Watson Seswai were also arrested.

They’re facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Eskom's Kusile Power Station.

The work was given to Swiss engineering firm ABB and companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.

They made their first appearance in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon and the National Prosecuting Authority did not oppose bail applications.

Bail was set at R70,000 each for Mosima Koko, Aren, Choma and Coetzee but the court is still mulling over bail the State’s asked for to be set at varying amounts for Mokwena, Sithole and Seswai.