Rape charges withdrawn against 14 suspects in Krugersdorp gang rape case

The suspects were acquitted on all counts of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances by the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The rape charges against 14 suspects who were arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp have been with withdrawn.

It is understood that the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence, including some DNA results that could not link the suspects to the crime.

Police caught the group after eight women were raped at gunpoint while filming a music video at a disused mine dump in West Village in July.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the alleged illegal miners remained in custody and would now only face a charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

"The decision to withdraw all the mentioned charges was informed by the outcome of the DNA results which excluded all the accused as well as a consultation process that the NPA had with all the complainants in the matter," the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said.