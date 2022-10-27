Ramaphosa: Warning of possible terrorist attack issued by US Embassy unfounded

While an alert issued by the embassy on Wednesday left South Africans worried about their safety, government dismissed the reports as unfounded claims.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence on the reports of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton hitting out at the US Embassy for skipping protocol.

Ramaphosa made the comments during his opening address at the start of a state visit by his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez in Pretoria on Thursday.

Since the alert surfaced, Ramaphosa's administration has been criticised for being caught unaware.

“Following that we were able to engage them [US], and to get to understand precisely where this warning or information has come from. We are in the course of doing precisely that... South Africans should be best informed by the South African government. Our agencies as they are getting better at their job of securing our people, are alert and all looking very closely at this type of threat,” he said.

Ramaphosa added that investigations into the claims continued.