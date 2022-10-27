Public Protector Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry set to resume in Parliament

The inquiry has been delayed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court battles and requests for key players to recuse themselves.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry is due to resume in Parliament on Thursday.

It’s still to hear testimony from two more witnesses.

The inquiry has been delayed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court battles and requests for key players to recuse themselves.

On Thursday, Mkhwebane is expected to ask the inquiry to adjourn proceedings.

It’s been more than a month since the inquiry has dealt with its core business of hearing witness testimony.

More recently, the Section 194 committee has heard from chairperson Richard Dyantyi, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham, and evidence leader Nazreen Bawa on why they are rejecting calls to recuse themselves.

But in a letter that will be considered by the committee on Thursday, Mkhwebane’s legal team says time is needed to review these reasons.

Mkhwebane has hinted to Eyewitness News that she could approach the court to review the committee’s decision to accept Dyantyi and Mileham’s refusal to recuse themselves.

On Tuesday, she applied to the Western Cape High Court for leave to appeal to the Supreme court, a ruling that the invalidity of her suspension is subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Court.

Judgment in that matter has been reserved.