Phalatse: DA-led coalition in JHB working on rebuilding lost numbers in council

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Thursday the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition was working on rebuilding numbers lost in council.

It shed numbers last month after the Patriotic Alliance sided with the African National Congress to remove Phalatse as mayor.

There are many moving pots in council with another motion of no confidence against her, possibly on the cards.

Phalatse said the multiparty coalition would need more numbers to survive any motions of no confidence.

“The multiparty government has lost a lot of numbers and the Patriotic Alliance has moved over to the ANC’s side of council. We are currently in the process of reconstituting our numbers and we believe once that happens, we should be able to regain lost ground and that would include the position of the chief whip of council,” Phalatse added.