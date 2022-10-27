Parliament fire: Deputy secretary Tyawa suspended to begin probe

New secretary to Parliament Xolile George is also initiating an investigation into administrative irregularities during Tyawa’s tenure as acting secretary.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has taken its first step in investigating the security breaches that led to the January fire.

The deputy secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa has been suspended to allow that investigation to get off the ground.

New secretary to Parliament Xolile George is also initiating an investigation into administrative irregularities during Tyawa’s tenure as acting secretary.

Tyawa was the acting secretary to Parliament for five years until a permanent appointment was made recently.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union - which is responsible for security at Parliament - accused her of leaving the legislature vulnerable to attack, saying she signed off on reduced security and holiday rosters, citing budgetary constraints for overtime.

Parliament is, however, not saying what its other investigation into administrative irregularities relates to.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The deputy secretary for support services, Ms Baby Tyawa, has been placed on a precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the investigation.

“The decision does not in any way imply guilt on her part. All efforts will be made to ensure a timeous conclusion of the process to guard against any aspersion being cast against affected parties.”

Parliament said staff who will assist investigators, are still to be identified.