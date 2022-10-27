Outa welcomes news that govt to absorb e-tolls debt

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said that resistance by citizens to paying e-tolls was one of the most successful civil disobedience campaigns in post-apartheid South Africa and this is something to celebrate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed news that e-tolls, as we know it, looks set to be scrapped.

It said that it was badly thought out in the first place.

During his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that government would absorb the R47 billion e-tolls debt sitting with Sanral.

He explained that the Gauteng provincial government had agreed to foot 30% of the bill, with national government expected to pay the remaining 70%.

"It is one that sends a very clear message to government: if you're going to introduce complex, expensive and irrational policies in future, do so at your own peril if you do not get the buy-in of the public."

He said that credit must be given to all South Africans who refused to pay e-tolls.

At the same time, the Gauteng provincial government said that it would meet with Sanral management soon to see how its infrastructure could be used in crime prevention.