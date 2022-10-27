Ousted Ekurhuleni mayor Campbell ready to hold ANC accountable as opposition

Campbell was removed on Wednesday through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell said that she was ready to hold the African National Congress (ANC) accountable from the opposition benches.

A special council meeting is expected to be announced soon to elect a new mayor.

Despite losing by seven votes, Democratic Alliance Ekurhuleni caucus leader Campbell said that she was not willing to compromise her principles to keep her job as mayor.

Campbell and the DA have received criticism from not engaging the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) caucus in Ekurhuleni in the run-up to the vote.

All 31 EFF councillors abstained from voting.

"So in that respect, I have no regrets on that whatsoever. It is good to have a coalition that works well together."

Looking back at her eleven-month tenure, Campbell said her administration achieved a lot of objectives that would live well into the future.

"From maintaining over 2,100 stormwater systems to more than 20,000 potholes patched across the city, which I may add has not been done for three years. It is just a sample of what the multi-party coalition has achieved in less than a year."

Campbell said that they did not plan on challenging the results.