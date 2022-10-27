Opposition parties label MTBPS as uninspiring and disappointing

Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the statement on Wednesday, which focused on growing the economy as well as stabilising the country’s debt.

CAPE TOWN - Uninspiring and disappointing is how opposition parties have described the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) tabled by the finance minister.

Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the statement on Wednesday, which focused on growing the economy as well as stabilising the country’s debt.

He also outlined plans to bail out SOEs like Sanral and arms manufacturer, Denel.

Godongwana told Parliament that several long-standing structural impediments continued to hamper growth.

He said that the medium-term budget was aimed at restoring fiscal strength.

But opposition MPs were left uninspired and disappointed.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy Floyd Shivambu: "Without electricity, you are going to dwarf a lot of economic activity, therefore you are going to dwarf the base upon which we collect revenue, so there’s nothing which is inspiring for the people of South Africa."

Democratic Alliance (DA) finance spokesperson Dion George said the party did not support spending more money on bailing out SOEs.

"He's just pouring more money into bailouts and we don't believe that's the right thing to do. The DA believes that we should have government facilitating economic growth and facilitating business growth in South Africa."

Good Party MP Brett Herron, meanwhile, said that his party welcomed the decision to extend the social relief of distress until next year.

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Gwen Ramakgopa, meanwhile, said that the budget struck a fine balance between addressing economic recovery and improving basic services.

WATCH: The mid-term budget in less than 90 seconds