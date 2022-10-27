Newly-elected Section 79 chairpersons in JHB disgruntle Mayor Phalatse

The previous committee was ousted last week on a motion of no confidence tabled by the former administrative coalition of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg council on Thursday elected a new committee of Section 79 chairpersons at its eighth ordinary council meeting.

The opposition parties in the coalition government of Johannesburg won Thursday’s battle of the numbers; all eight newly-elected Section 79 chairpersons were from the opposition.