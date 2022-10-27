Go

Newly-elected Section 79 chairpersons in JHB disgruntle Mayor Phalatse

The previous committee was ousted last week on a motion of no confidence tabled by the former administrative coalition of Johannesburg.

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter
27 October 2022 16:17

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg council on Thursday elected a new committee of Section 79 chairpersons at its eighth ordinary council meeting.

The opposition parties in the coalition government of Johannesburg won Thursday’s battle of the numbers; all eight newly-elected Section 79 chairpersons were from the opposition.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she was worried about how the voting process turned out: “I am not happy with how the voting went, because we had very capable chairpersons. We don’t have trust in the chairpersons elected here.”

The African National CongressDada Morero is confident in his alliance with other opposition parties.

The Democratic Alliance-led multi-party coalition said it's in the process of reclaiming its numbers.

