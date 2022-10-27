Newly-elected Section 79 chairpersons in JHB disgruntle Mayor Phalatse
The previous committee was ousted last week on a motion of no confidence tabled by the former administrative coalition of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg council on Thursday elected a new committee of Section 79 chairpersons at its eighth ordinary council meeting.
The opposition parties in the coalition government of Johannesburg won Thursday’s battle of the numbers; all eight newly-elected Section 79 chairpersons were from the opposition.
After the caucus break, there will now be elections of Chairpersons of the following section 79 committees:
Corporate & Shared Services
Economic Development
Ethics & Disciplinary
Finance
Housing
Oversight Committee on Governance
Rules
Transport
Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she was worried about how the voting process turned out: “I am not happy with how the voting went, because we had very capable chairpersons. We don’t have trust in the chairpersons elected here.”
The African National Congress’ Dada Morero is confident in his alliance with other opposition parties.
The Democratic Alliance-led multi-party coalition said it's in the process of reclaiming its numbers.