MTBPS: Godongwana sketches plan for e-tolls, social grants and corruption fight

CAPE TOWN - E-tolls, social relief grants and corruption busting have topped government’s spending agenda, as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the mid-term budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

Improved corporate tax collection means more money in the kitty this financial year than previously predicted.

It allows government to extend the COVID-19 relief grant, until March 2024, and to pay off e-toll debt.

But Minister Godongwana was met with resistance of a different kind when he took to the podium.



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were quick to protest the minister's presence, holding aloft posters that referred to him a pervert and a sexual deliquent.

"Honourable members who have placards in the House, will you please take your seats," the protesting MPs were told.

"In terms of the rules of the National Assembly we are permitted as MPs of Parliament to display placards in protest," the EFF's Floyd Shivambu said.

Godongwana went on to deliver his speech without further hitches, as the EFF continued to display their posters and he has sketched a plan for higher than anticipated revenue.



"First, reduce the deficit in the current financial year, and over the MTEF, make additions for infrastructure projects, critical public services such as health, education and policing, addressing fiscal risk that we previously identified in February," Godongwana said.

Government will be doling out R27.3 billion to settle e-tolls debt, and almost R9 billion for the fight against corruption, as the country looks to stave off being greylisted.

