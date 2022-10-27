Mkhwebane’s legal team walks out of Parly impeachment inquiry

This after the section 194 committee refused to adjourn proceedings to allow Mkhwebane to approach the court again.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team on Thursday afternoon walked out on her parliamentary impeachment inquiry claiming proceedings were illegal.

However, the decision was not supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement and African Transformation Movement.

Mkhwebane said she will go to court next week for a review of the committee’s decision to accept the refusal of chairperson Richard Dyantyi and Democratic Alliance member of Parliament Kevin Mileham, not to recuse themselves.

Her legal team advocate Dali Mpofu and instructing attorneys, Seanago, abandoned proceedings saying they were illegal: “We are not able to take part in any of the further illegal activities which would involve anything beyond the application. As we indicated this morning, of the adjournment because to do so would be to acquiesce in this committee as it’s currently constituted is completely illegal.”

Mkhwebane said she has not given her legal team the mandate to withdraw from the inquiry and will have to consult with them on their decision.