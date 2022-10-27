Mkhwebane confident she will get impeachment chair Dyantyi to recuse himself

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, on Thursday asked the section 194 inquiry to postpone proceedings pending a High Court review.

CAPE TOWN - The public protector believes she has excellent legal prospects of challenging impeachment inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi's refusal to recuse himself.

It was due to continue hearing testimony from two outstanding witnesses.

Mpofu has been arguing that despite what Dyantyi and the Democratic Alliance’s Kevin Mileham believed about themselves, it was the reasonable perception of their bias that mattered.

Mpofu said this was not another stalling tactic by the public protector to further delay the inquiry.

Rather, he said, this is an open-and-shut case that Dyantyi has been obviously biased against Mkhwebane.

“There’s nobody in this world, lawyer or no lawyer, that doesn’t know proceedings must be postponed if somebody is sick.”

Mpofu said it was also unfathomable that the committee believes it is irrelevant that Member of Parliament Mileham was married to the sponsor of the motion that led to this inquiry.

“The review is going to succeed... Every court in this country has said that a review of this nature its chances of not succeeding are probably less than zero.

“The PP’s case on review is virtually unanswerable and, therefore, it has prospects of success and review,” Mpofu said.



Anticipating that the committee will refuse the request to postpone proceedings, Mpofu said the high court review will be filed on Monday.