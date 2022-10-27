Matshela Koko, three others, accused in Eskom R2bn contract granted R70k bail

The trio included former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko's wife Mosima and his two stepdaughters, Thato Choma and Koketso Aren.

JOHANNESBURG – Four of the eight accused in the case related to corruption in the building of Eskom’s Kusile Power Station have been granted bail of R70,000.

They include former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko's wife Mosima as well as his two stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

The four were in the dock alongside four others who appeared on the same fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

Proceedings in the Middleburg Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga were delayed for the appearance of eight people arrested in connection with alleged corruption involving Eskom's Kusile Power Station.

The case was expected to start at 1pm on Thursday but proceedings were delayed due to load shedding.

The suspects were handcuffed in a series of raids in Mpumalanga and Gauteng earlier on Thursday by the Independent Directorate.

Koko has allegedly been linked to irregular contracts for the building of Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga valued at a staggering R2.2 billion.