Lotto results, Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
27 October 2022 05:32

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 are:

Lotto: 04, 14, 18, 23, 42, 50 B: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 10, 14, 20, 21, 33, 45 B: 3

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 15, 22, 25, 46, 51 B: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

