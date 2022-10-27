Lotto results, Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 are:

Lotto: 04, 14, 18, 23, 42, 50 B: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 10, 14, 20, 21, 33, 45 B: 3

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 15, 22, 25, 46, 51 B: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (26/10/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/wCKv04NWW6 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 26, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (26/10/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/EmKGmdiF4j #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 26, 2022