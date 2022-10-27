KZN govt: King Mswati to speak without disturbance at King Misuzulu’s coronation

The South African Communist Party said it would stage picket in solidarity with the people eSwatini who were against King Mswati III.

DURBAN - Despite threats to protest against King Mswati III’s presence at King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s certificate handover, government officials said the Swazi monarch will speak without disturbance at the event.

The inter-ministerial task team, led by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, handling the certificate handover to the Zulu monarch on Thursday briefed the media on the state of readiness for the big event this weekend.

The South African Communist Party said it would stage a picket in solidarity with the people eSwatini who were against King Mswati III.

But the South African government said King Mswati will speak despite the planned demonstration.

There have been threats to disturb King Misuzulu’s uncle in a bid to show disapproval of his presence.

But Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Mapela said they would make sure the Swati monarch speaks at the ceremony.

“He will definitely be part of the function and he will be speaking, according to the programme.”

Thousand are expected to attend this historic event which the government said will go ahead without any issues.