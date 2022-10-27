Kidnapped Nkangala municipal manager & driver found alive in Diepsloot

Maggie Skhosana and Gugu Mtsweni were kidnapped last week, with a R5 million ransom demanded.

JOHANNESBURG - The district manager for Nkangala in Mpumalanga, Maggie Skhosana, and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, have been found alive in Diepsloot after being kidnapped.

Skhosana and Mtsweni were kidnapped last week, with a R5 million ransom demanded.

Reports say that Skhosana, who is in a wheelchair, and Mtsweni were kidnapped at the municipality's gates.

CCTV footage showed an armed man getting out of a car with blue lights and into the municipal manager's car.

A vehicle with her wheelchair and belongings were found at a mine.

The two were found in the early hours of Thursday morning and are currently at the Steve Biko Hospital undergoing medical assessments before they head home.

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane: "We can confirm that the municipal manager, together with her driver, Miss Gugu Mtsweni, have been found alive along the M14 towards Krugersdorp in Diepsloot. They are in good condition."