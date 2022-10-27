JHB Pride in Sandton will continue as planned amid US Embassy terrorism warning

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Pride announced on Thursday that they will not cancel or postpone the event after the US embassy issued a warning about a potential terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area.

The pride organisers said in a statement on their Instagram that they have assessed the situation and have decided it's essential to march as planned.

The 33rd edition of the pride parade is set to take place on Saturday 29 October in Sandton.

On Wednesday the US Embassy issued a statement saying they had received information that terrorists may be planning an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in Sandton.

The embassy said they had no further information on the timing, method or target but advised people to avoid large crowds or public gatherings in the greater Sandton area for the weekend of 29 and 30 October.

At the time of publication, President Cyril Ramaphosa broke his silence on the matter.

Speaking during his opening address at the start of a state visit by his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez in Pretoria on Thursday, he said: "Our agencies as they are getting better at their job of securing our people, are alert and all looking very closely at this type of threat.”

Ramaphosa added that investigations into the claims continued.