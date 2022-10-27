Gungubele distances himself from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga probe

Answering questions in the National Assembly, Gungubele said there was no substance to claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters, that Ramaphosa was controlling investigating authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told the National Assembly on Thursday that he had no role to play in the investigation, nor a coverup of the theft of money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The EFF is among the political parties that have made submissions to the independent panel probing impeachable allegations.

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone said it’s evident, from an affidavit by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, that the State Security Agency knew about the Phala Phala robbery incident long before it became public knowledge.

But Gungubele, under who the State Security Agency falls, would not say for how long this was the case: "The Phala Phala issue has created strange characters in South Africa. It doesn’t matter who says what, who sings what songs, where. There are processes in place. It’s the first time I see people chasing someone who is not running away.”

Gungubele said the EFF, meanwhile, did not have evidence to back up claims that Ramaphosa was using state agencies to his own benefit.

“If you table evidence of what you are saying, there’s a different way we could deal with this, that the president is controlling the Reserve Bank, is controlling the Hawks, is controlling the NPA, is actually calling them in a rally and actually giving them instructions,” he said.

In response to the Inkatha Freedom Party, Gungubele said a political discussion was needed on whether a parliamentary oversight committee should be established in The Presidency.