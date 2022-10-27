Godongwana allocates R2bn for Parliament rebuild after fire

But some opposition MPs have questioned Parliament’s capacity to lead the refurbishment.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that Parliament would receive R2 billion to restore it following the devastating fire in January.

The national legislature will also receive another R118 million to deal with interim relocation costs and to prepare for its refurbishment.

But some opposition MPs have questioned Parliament’s capacity to lead the refurbishment.

On Wednesday, Godongwana responded to pleas from Parliament and allocated funds for its restoration.

"We are working closely with the presiding officers of Parliament to rebuild Parliament. Over the medium-term expenditure framework, we have made allowance for approximately R2 billion for rebuilding Parliament," the minister said.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had earlier said that they would require just over R2 billion for the revamp.

But MPs like the NFP’s Shaik Emam questioned whether Parliament would be capable of leading the project.

"Parliament itself wants to take on this project and the question is do you have the capacity to be able to do this or are you going to employ private consultants to come in and start dealing with these matters?"

Godongwana said that the additional R118 million was to assist with unavoidable and unforeseen operational costs.