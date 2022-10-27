Ekurhuleni Municipality's insourcing of workers unsustainable, study finds

The metro outsourced its security and cleaning services from private companies on a three-year contract basis.

JOHANNESBURG - An internal feasibility study conducted by the Ekurhuleni Municipality has found it will be costly and unsustainable to insource security guards and cleaners.

The metro outsourced its security and cleaning services from private companies on a three-year contract basis.

The study was presented to the council during a meeting on Wednesday, 27 October.

This information surfaced amid political turmoil in the council a day after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was ousted as mayor.

Following pressure to insource workers earlier this year, the Ekurhuleni Municipality ordered a feasibility report to be conducted into whether this would be possible.

The report found that the municipality would need to raise about R2 billion in revenue to afford insourcing all their cleaners and security guards.

Research for the report was done on a benchmarking process, based on information from the City of Johannesburg - which underwent a massive insourcing programme in 2017.

But the report did not go down well with opposition councillors. Economic Freedom Fighters councillor Nthabiseng Tshivega disputed the figures in the report.

“This is not a study, by the way, it is just a narrative that seeks to discourage the council from implementing what it seeks to achieve,” Tshivega said.

The report and its recommendation were withdrawn from the council and an external one has been commissioned.

The external report is expected by the end of November this year before the municipality renews its three-year contract with external companies.