Court grants Matshela Koko R300,000 bail in Eskom corruption case

MPUMALANGA - The Middleburg Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon granted former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko bail of R300,000.

Koko was arrested alongside seven others earlier on Thursday, including his wife, Mosima Koko, and two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

The case relates to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile Power Station that went to Swiss engineering firm ABB's South African subsidiary, Leago Engineering, which is owned by Koko's friend Thabo Mokoena, and Impulse International, which his stepdaughter, Aren, was a shareholder of.

The State did not oppose the application but did ask that bail be set at R100,000 for four of the accused, including Koko's family members and even higher for the other four, including Koko himself, for whom they wanted the court to set bail at R500,000.

Former South African Local Government Association chief executive Thabo Mokwena, Eskom project director at Kusile Power Station, Hlupheka Sithole, lawyer Johannes Coetzee and businessman Watson Seswai were also arrested.

Bail was set at R70,000 each for Mosima Koko, Aren, Choma and Coetzee. The remaining accused, including Koko, were granted bail of R300,000.

The accused were also ordered to hand over their passports.