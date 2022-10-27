CoJ council set for meeting since Phalatse reinstated as mayor

Thursday's council meeting in Johannesburg is scheduled to vote for section 79 chairpersons.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has called for an ordinary council meeting on Thursday.

This will be the first council meeting since the Democratic Alliance (DA) returned to power earlier this week.

The party was unlawfully removed as the coalition leader last month through a motion on no confidence against mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Thursday's council meeting in Johannesburg is scheduled to vote for section 79 chairpersons.

It will be their job to monitor the MMCs.

The previous group of chairpersons were voted out through a motion of no confidence last week.

But the council agenda might take a different turn, as this will be the DA's first council meeting since it was reinstated as the coalition executive.

The DA might opt to reinstate the ousted chairpersons, instead of voting for new ones.

This council meeting may also see the DA-led coalition proposing a vote of no confidence against the newly appointed council chief whip, Sithembiso Zulu, who is an African National Congress (ANC) councillor.

The DA has mentioned multiple times that it is skeptical about working with ANC leadership, calling it a corrupt cabal.