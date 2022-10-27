City Power urges police to prevent infrastructure vandalism during power cuts

The area's sub-stations have been hit with increased attacks of vandalism and theft in recent months during power cuts when danger is minimised for criminals interfering with the transformers, cables, and fuses.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power is appealing to police to be more active as Roodepoort continues to stay in the dark because of vandalism during power cuts.

The area's sub-stations have been hit with increased attacks of vandalism and theft in recent months during power cuts when danger is minimised for criminals interferring with the transformers, cables, and fuses.

City Power said that it caould not keep up with the continuous unplanned maintenance to its sub-stations, leaving residents without power for extensive amounts of time beyond power cuts.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that one of its major units was hit on Thursday morning.

"A damaged badly sub-station at Florida north, it affects power part in the large part of the area that includes Florida, White Ridge, Delarey, Industria North, Quellerina and even Northcliffe extension 19 and Maraisburg."