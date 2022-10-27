'Blood & Water' coming back for a third season

On Wednesday, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming series set to air on 25 November 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Blood & Water is back for a third season that many are looking forward to.

This season, the Parkhurst faves are back for yet another school term filled with new tensions and dramas. In the midst of a myriad of unanswered questions, Puleng (Ama Qamata) and Fikile (Khosi Ngema) inch closer to the truth.

As the squad returns and fresh faces join the team, fans can expect the usual Parkhurst 'vaabes' as complicated love triangles, friendships, dramas, and family secrets unfold.

Season three answers all your burning questions from season two.

Early this month, actress Greteli de Swardt annouced that she was expecting her first child.

Posting on Instagram she said: "It's Garden Day!!! And about 4 months ago we found out that our little pumpkin will be ready to harvest in April 2023."

An excited Blood & Water cast is seen in a video announcing her pregnancy.