ANC parliamentary caucus welcomes extension of SRD grant until 2024

But the ANC caucus said that that no decision had been taken on the future direction of the grant and that this would be the subject of further discussion at the ANC’s 55th national conference in December.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s parliamentary caucus said that it welcomed the extension of the social relief of distress grant until 2024.

But the party said that no decision had been taken on the future direction of the grant.

The party’s caucus was responding to the medium-term budget policy statement tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

Minister Godongwana said that a new permanent social grant would need to be accompanied by economic growth and better income.

Opposition parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Good have also called for a basic income grant after Godongwana’s announcement of the extension on Wednesday, where he announced R2 billion allocated to provide relief to 7.4 million people.

But the ANC caucus said that that no decision had been taken on the future direction of the grant and that this would be the subject of further discussion at the ANC’s 55th national conference in December.

With regards to public sector investment, the party said that state-owned enterprises had a critical role to play in supporting the economy and influencing investment.

On energy security, the caucus argued that Eskom should equally be involved in renewables like other private players.