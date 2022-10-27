ANC: No provincial council meetings ahead of December elective conference

The party governing is now expected to publish the names of candidates who've made it onto the ballot on the 24th of next month.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday announced that there would be no provincial general council meetings for its members this time around.

The governing party is expected to publish the names of candidates who've made it onto the ballot on 24 November 2022 ahead of its 55th national elective conference.

Nominations are now expected to conclude on 7 November 2022.

This is where party members have been putting forward their preferred candidates for the top six positions - as well as for 80 additional members who will form part of the ANC's national executive committee.

As per new regulations, vetting, the collection of acceptance forms and CVs will follow that process.

The ANC is fast approaching its national elective conference in December.

Last week’s NEC meeting resolved to amend the roadmap to the ANC’s much-anticipated elective conference.

Once nominations have closed, a vetting process will follow with complaints and appeals expected to be heard from 18 November.

Final nomination lists will be published and emailed to branches around 24 November.

This will include three nominations for the official positions and 200 other names to be considered for the NEC.

Nominations from the floor remain a part of ANC life where candidates will need to get 25% support in order to make the cut.

The ANC’s conference kicks off on 16 December and will draw to a close on 20 December 2022.