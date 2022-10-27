Go

After US terror alert, organisers of events in Sandton mull cancellations

The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday, saying 'terrorists may be planning an attack' this coming Saturday.

Aerial view of Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Aerial view of Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
27 October 2022 10:14

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of large gatherings in Sandton are wondering whether to cancel their events this weekend after the US warned of a potential terror attack.

The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday, saying “terrorists may be planning an attack” this coming Saturday.

Details are sketchy but the embassy says it understands the potential attack may target “large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area”.

It issued an alert via e-mail and on its website, advising its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings.

The South African government has since noted the alert, saying that it is continuing to monitor the situation and should the need arise, it would be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.

Security expert Ryan Cummings: "In instances across the African continent where the United States has issued similar messages which have been followed by acts of terrorism, which has resulted in human casualties, so in this regard, it's probably best to err on the side of caution."

He said that the government also needed to take steps to allay the public’s fears.

"One would expect, first and foremost, that any large gatherings would likely be cancelled but most importantly, that there is some show of force by the South African government to put people at ease."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA