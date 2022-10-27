After US terror alert, organisers of events in Sandton mull cancellations
JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of large gatherings in Sandton are wondering whether to cancel their events this weekend after the US warned of a potential terror attack.
The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday, saying “terrorists may be planning an attack” this coming Saturday.
Details are sketchy but the embassy says it understands the potential attack may target “large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area”.
It issued an alert via e-mail and on its website, advising its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings.
In response to the numerous inquiries the U.S. Mission to South Africa has received, kindly note the safety alert issued earlier today.https://t.co/IiMEIMdM6aUS Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) October 26, 2022
The South African government has since noted the alert, saying that it is continuing to monitor the situation and should the need arise, it would be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.
GOVERNMENT NOTES THE US TERROR ALERTPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022
The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US governments standard communication to its citizens.
Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022
