After US terror alert, organisers of events in Sandton mull cancellations

The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday, saying 'terrorists may be planning an attack' this coming Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of large gatherings in Sandton are wondering whether to cancel their events this weekend after the US warned of a potential terror attack.

The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday, saying “terrorists may be planning an attack” this coming Saturday.

Details are sketchy but the embassy says it understands the potential attack may target “large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area”.

It issued an alert via e-mail and on its website, advising its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings.