8 suspects linked to corruption at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station appear in court

The specialist corruption-busting unit handcuffed the suspects in a series of raids in Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Investigating Directorate (ID) said the arrest of eight people in connection with alleged corruption involving Eskom's Kusile Power Station, had been five years in the making.

The specialist corruption-busting unit handcuffed the suspects in a series of raids in Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Thursday morning.

They appeared in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The authorities have not revealed the identities of the suspects, but speculation is rife that former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko was among them.

The directorate said the case relates to irregular contracts for the building of Kusile valued at a staggering R2.2 billion.

Speaking on the sidelines of court a little earlier, the ID’s Sindisiwe Seboka said this case did not stem directly from the recommendations contained in the state capture commission of inquiry’s reports.

“This particular matter is a R2.2 billion Kusile/Eskom matter which is basically about the building of Kusile Eskom. This does not necessarily form part of the direct recommendations. However, it’s related to parts of the evidence that was heard there,” Seboka said.

She said the authorities have, in fact, been working on the case since 2017: “The investigation started in 2017 and was handed over to the ID when we came into being. And it’s a multi-agency initiative so the ID worked on it with the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) and some assistance has also came from the Special Investigating Unit.”

Court proceedings began at around 1pm as a result, somewhat, ironically of load shedding.