With power cuts, wage disputes, Godongwana facing tough balancing act with MTBPS

South Africa is facing endless challenges – if not rolling black outs, residents encounter water restrictions. At the same time, public sector unions are demanding a double-digit wage increase, which government says it simply cannot afford.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding, wage disputes, e-tolls, social relief grants and the looming greylisting.

These are some of the key issues Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will have to manage on Wednesday afternoon when he delivers his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Just this week, Eskom told Parliament it needs a billion rand to address rolling blackouts. At the same time, unions have rejected government’s 3% wage offer.

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi said that a unilateral decision of 3% would go ahead, which Godongwana has to speak to during his medium-term budget policy statement.

How will Godongwana manage these issues?

"There is room for good news in the budget but the external forces, the weak global environment, the fact that we've seen equity markets crash, bear markets for a while, very high levels of risk aversion, the fact that we're seeing high interest rates in South Africa... all of that could overshadow South Africa's good news in the budget," said Investec chief economist, Annabel Bishop.

But the biggest challenge might lie in how this budget must assist in positioning South Africa in a way that it avoids further global reputational damage over the threat of being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force, a move which experts have warned will be worse than a credit downgrade.

Godongwana delivers his speech on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm.