With Adidas deal gone, Ye is no longer a billionaire Rapper-turned-fashion entrepreneur Kanye West has lost his place on the Forbes billionaire list after Adidas cut ties with him over his antisemitic comments. Kanye West

Forbes

Adidas JOHANNESBURG - The rapper-turned-fashion entrepreneur Kanye West has lost his place on the Forbes billionaire list. The move comes a day after Adidas dropped him following a series of antisemitic tweets and media appearances. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, West said: "I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me." Listen to Kanye here: "the thing about it being Adidas I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me ... now what ... now what ..." @adidas pic.twitter.com/Qu5LcZnmJj StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 20, 2022

A long-running saga between Ye and Forbes has ended with his removal from the Billionaires' list. There has always been a feeling that Ye's net worth is undervalued. Ye wasn't happy when he first appeared on the list in 2020 with an estimated $1 billion fortune.

Ye is worth $400 million without Adidas. He also owns a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, Skims, and a lot of real estate and cash, Forbes estimates.

According to Forbes, Ye has not been involved with Skims since the brand launched in 2019.

After working with Adidas since 2013, Ye believed he was untouchable with his Yeezy sneakers. Yeezy products account for between 4% to 8% of Adidas' sales, according to investment bank Cowen. In Ye's case, it was even bigger, accounting for $1.5 billion of his net worth.