Will Mpho Phalatse last after reinstatement as Joburg Mayor?

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court declared Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s removal from office last month as unconstitutional, invalid and unlawful on 25 October 2022.

Celebrating the outcome, the Democratic Alliance said it demonstrated that South Africa’s justice system was still working. Meanwhile, the African National Congress looks to topple the DA-led coalition.

But will she return? Nkosikhona Duma reports.