WCED: Contingency plans in places to deal with power cuts during matric exams

This follows rumours that the computer applications and information technology practical exams this week would be cancelled due to power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reiterated contingency plans have been put in place to deal with the effects of power cuts during the matric final examination period.

"We are prepared for this eventuality. Schools have contingency plans in place and the exams will go ahead as scheduled. We will deal with any problems that arise on a case-by-case basis and candidates must go to the exam centers to write as scheduled," said Education MEC David Maynier.

Meanwhile, the Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education has vowed that schools will be protected during the matric examination.

This comes after a few school criminal incidents were reported in the province.

A teacher's car was recently set alight by a pupil at a Pietermaritzburg school while at another primary school a suspect randomly opened fire injuring the security guards.