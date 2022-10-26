US Embassy issues warning of possible terrorist attack in JHB over weekend

The US Embassy in Pretoria issued the alert via e-mail and on its website on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States government is warning of a possible terrorist attack in Johannesburg this weekend.

The US Embassy in Pretoria issued the alert via e-mail and on its website on Wednesday.

It’s advised staff to take precautions.

The US embassy’s Fortunate Xaba confirmed the authenticity of the alert to Eyewitness News on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the alert, the embassy has received information that “terrorists may be planning an attack” on Saturday, 29 October.

It doesn’t have an exact location but said it understands the attack could be planned somewhere in the Sandton area and see “large gatherings of people” targeted.

There’s no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack though.

The embassy is advising staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the area for the duration of the weekend.

The South African government is yet to respond to the possible terrorist warning attack in Johannesburg from the US Embassy.

Eyewitness News has reached out to various authorities on home soil with state security saying it will not comment.

The Presidency and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation as well as the police have not responded.

The embassy issued the alert via e-mail and, on its website, advising staff to take precautions.