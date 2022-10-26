Tazne van Wyk murder: Court finds accused guilty

In total, the accused, who's not being named to protect some of his other victims who are minors and relatives, has been convicted on 21 of the 27 charges against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in February 2020 has been found guilty of those crimes by the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The judgment on this matter and others was handed down over the past three days.

In total, the accused, who's not being named to protect some of his other victims who are minors and relatives, has been convicted on 21 of the 27 charges against him.

In van Wyk's case, he's convicted of the desecration of a corpse because when the child’s body was found by police, her left hand had been removed.

The accused was arrested in the Eastern Cape more than a week after the girl disappeared from near her Elsies River home.

He then led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 Highway near Worcester.

Eyewitness News spoke to Tazne's mother Carmen van Wyk outside court: "I don't what I should say and how I am feeling. It wasn't easy but everything is coming to an end for now. We're just glad for that, at least. It's not going to bring her back but we're getting close to something."