Stellenbosch police call for info around deaths of Ethan Kirkland and Leila Lees

Nineteen-year-old first-year student, Ethan Kirkland and 18-year-old Leila Lees were reported missing over the weekend. Following an extensive search for the couple, their bodies were discovered on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch police have urged residents with information around the deaths of a university student and his girlfriend to come forward.

Nineteen-year-old first-year student, Ethan Kirkland and 18-year-old Leila Lees were reported missing over the weekend.

Following an extensive search for the couple, their bodies were discovered on Monday morning.

The car the couple was travelling in darted through a fence and landed on its roof inside a big hole, in a yard along Bird Street.

The Stellenbosch municipality said that extensive excavations on the property began after 1990, but the development for a multi-residential building was halted because the owner was in breach of the construction conditions.

Mourners have been gathering at the site to pay their respects to the two young people.