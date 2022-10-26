Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.

- The past six months brought an R83.5 billion "windfall" in tax revenues for government.

- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said they're proposing to use this money in the current year "to reduce risks from specific SOEs".

A feature of Wednesday's "mini-budget" was the higher-than-expected revenues collected by the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The past six months brought in an unexpected R83.5 billion in tax revenues.

Tabling the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said they are proposing to use this money in the current year "to reduce risks from specific SOEs".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

First of all notes Kieswetter, this extra revenue is not "in the bank" yet.

It still has to be collected, he says with a chuckle.

The two sectors mainly responsible for the revenue bonus are the finance and manufacturing sectors, while there has been a downward trend in contributions from the mining sector.

That will obviously impact on corporate taxes - we expect the initial growth that we are seeing in gross operating surplus to continue for the rest of the year and, if that pans out, we'll see a 22% upward collection in that area. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We've also seen an improvement in imports and so that translates into higher-than-expected VAT specifically driven by the finance and manufacturing sectors. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

"There's is no luck in revenue collection" quips the Commissioner.

12% of the results announced by Godongwana today is thanks to pure effort by Sars, translating into some R92 billion.

"You'd be interested to know that just from state capture projects that we've been running we've been able to add more than R4 billion to the fiscus."

This involved following up outstanding debt, doing lifestyle audits, charging tax crime, and working with the NPA he says.

It is not one big thing but it is a collection of many, many streams of focused activities that cumulatively is boosting our revenue. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

It's also where we get the confidence that the Minister's intention to improve the fiscal integrity by using some of this surplus to settle some of the outstanding debt, reducing our debt service costs... where we believe that prediction for the medium term has a level of confidence that is underpinned by a rebuilding of Sars. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Kieswetter says rebuilding Sars is a work in progress and it will take many, many years for them to get where they need to be.

The hardest work in any organisation is to root out any residual elements of corruption. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

