PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 25 October 2022:
PowerBall: 20, 23, 27, 39, 46 PB: 6
PowerBall Plus: 13, 29, 35, 36, 47 PB: 9
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
