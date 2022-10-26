Plans by public service unions to go on strike premature - Nxesi

Cosatu affiliates Nehawu, Denosa and Popcru are among unions that plan to stage a national protest.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister for Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi said that plans by public service unions to go on strike were premature.

Several unions declared a dispute this week following another collapse in wage negotiations.

They're calling for a 10% wage increase across the board, while government has stuck to its guns on its 3% offer.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has also issued a notice for strike action.

If the union goes ahead with its plan next week, it will be its first strike in a decade.

But Nxesi believes government and unions can still find common ground.

"Any announcement of industrial action is premature. As government, we remain committed to respecting organised labour, safeguarding bargaining and all the processes and promoting labour. All the action will be taken to ensure that the bargaining process is protected."