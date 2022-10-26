Phalatse sacks Patriotic Alliance MMC for 'colluding with ANC' to oust her

Ashley Sauls was accused by Phalatse of failing to honour the coalition agreement and backstabbing the Democratic Alliance in council.

JOHANNESBURG - A Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor was removed from the mayoral committee in the City of Johannesburg for colluding with the African National Congress (ANC) to oust reinstated Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Phalatse said her mayoral committee, which left office after she was ousted will now return to work.

Phalatse has returned to office in the metro after the High Court in Johannesburg declared the process to oust her ousting invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.