Phalatse chairs first meeting after reinstatement as Joburg mayor

JOHANNESBURG - Reinstated Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has chaired her first mayoral committee meeting after being illegally removed from office last month.

The committee met virtuallly on Tuesday night just hours after Phalatse was returned to power by the Johannesburg High Court.

The committee discussed a number of issues affecting the coalition government and residents.

In a private meeting with Phalatse reinstated, MMCs discussed a case of alleged corruption within government.

However, Phalatse's office has declined to give details for now.

The committee also plans to fill the vacancy of the city manager and other key positions within the municipality.

Phalatse said that she also engaged with the office of the city manager to find out the decisions made by the ANC-led coalition in its month in power.

Phalatse's mayoral committee is now back at work.