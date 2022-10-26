Over 5,000 Marko employees affiliated to Saccawu to embark on nationwide strike

The union said it has been in salary negotiations with the company for the past four months and it’s not yielded any results.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 5,000 Makro employees affiliated with the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) said on Wednesday their members were embarking on a countrywide strike over an ongoing wage dispute with the company.

Saccawu said even after four conciliation sessions conducted by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the matter remains unresolved.

The workers are demanding a 12% wage increase and an R8,000 minimum wage. Makro has made a 4.5% offer, which the union rejected.

Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said: “This offer by Makro will not sustain workers and their families to meet even the basic of their household needs. This attitude by the company despite rising inflation, transport and energy costs. The company resolves to remain intransigent.”